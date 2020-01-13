Critics’ Choice

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage

By
Kaitlyn Dever Margaret Qualley Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Inside the Critics Choice Awards 2020
 Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
17
7 / 17

Tres Amigas

Kaitlyn Dever, Sarah Margaret Qualley and Olivia Wilde ran over to each other outside the theater.

 

Back to top