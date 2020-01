Enjoying the Moment

5:27 p.m. PT – Jason Sudeikis grabbed two drinks from the bar and handed one to Olivia Wilde, who was holding the drink in one hand as she chomped down on a burger in the other. Someone approached the Saturday Night Live alum and complimented Wilde’s film Booksmart, in which he replied: “Appreciate that, I’ll tell Olivia. What’s your name?”