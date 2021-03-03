Who’s Nominated?

The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin, Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson are all up for awards for their work on the royal drama series. Schitt’s Creek’s leads, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, are all nominated in the comedy series categories.

Mank leads the nominations with 12 nods, adding to Netflix’s whopping 46 overall movie nominations, including four Best Picture nods. Ben Affleck, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks and the late Chadwick Boseman are a few of the stars up for the Best Actor title. Viola Davis, Andra Day, Zendaya and Carey Mulligan are some of the women facing off in the Best Actress category.