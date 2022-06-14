Anson Mount

The Tennessee native played Spears’ love interest, Ben, in the teen comedy as he drove Lucy, Mimi and Kit out to California. While Crossroads served as his big break, he previously appeared in singular episodes of Sex and the City and Ally McBeal before landing a role in City by the Sea opposite Robert DeNiro. He has since acted in episodes of The Mountain, Line of Fire, Conviction, Hell on Wheels and Inhumans. Mount joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022, reprising his Inhumans role of Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

He has been married to photographer Darah Trang since February 2018, with whom he shares daughter Clover.