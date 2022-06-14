Britney Spears

Spears got her start on the All New Mickey Mouse Club alongside eventual ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and JC Chasez. She went on to become one of the top female pop stars of the late ‘90s with her chart-topping albums, …Baby One More Time and Oops!… I Did It Again. The Glee alum’s music has earned her six Grammy nominations before she took home her first trophy in 2005.

Spears tied the knot for the first time in 2004, marrying childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas. The marriage was annulled 55 hours later. Less than one year later, she moved on with Kevin Federline. After Spears and the backup dancer wed in October 2004, they eventually welcomed sons Sean Preston and Jayden before their 2006 divorce.

The “Stronger” singer’s personal struggles soon made headlines amid her divorce, as her father, Jamie Spears, became the conservator over her person and her estate. After 13 years of control, the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

The Louisiana native got engaged to Sam Asghari in September 2021, several months before they announced they were expecting their first child together. However, Spears suffered a miscarriage in May 2022. The twosome wed one month later.