Dan Aykroyd

The Saturday Night Live alum played Lucy’s overprotective father in Crossroads. He also appeared in Ghostbusters, The Blues Brothers, Driving Miss Daisy and My Girl.

Aykroyd wed Donna Dixon in 1983 before they welcomed daughters Danielle (stage name Vera Sola), Belle and Stella. The 50 First Dates actor announced in April 2022 that he and Dixon were separating.