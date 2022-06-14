Jamie Lynn Spears

The Sweet Magnolias star is the younger sister of the “Womanizer” performer and nabbed the role of Young Lucy in the movie’s flashback scene. Following her Crossroads cameo, Jamie Lynn soon became a featured player on Nickelodeon as she joined the casts of All That and Zoey 101.

The Things I Never Said author welcomed her first child, daughter Maddie, in June 2008 with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. After dating on and off, Jamie Lynn and Aldridge split for good in 2010 before she moved on with Jamie Watson. The “I Got the Boy” songwriter and Watson wed in March 2014 before welcoming their daughter, Ivey, in April 2018.