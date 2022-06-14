Justin Long

The Connecticut native, who played Lucy’s school friend Henry, has also acted in Jeepers Creepers, Herbie Fully Loaded, Alvin and the Chipmunks, He’s Just Not That Into You, several episodes of New Girl and The Wave. Long also hosts the “Life is Short with Justin Long” podcast, interviewing various celebrity guests.

He briefly dated Drew Barrymore, his Going the Distance costar, before their 2010 split. He later dated Amanda Seyfried for nearly three years, from 2013 to 2015. Us confirmed in January 2022 that he is in a relationship with Kate Bosworth.