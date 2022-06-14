Kim Cattrall

The Canada native is best known for her role as publicist Samantha Jones in Sex and the City and its two feature-length films. While Cattrall opted out of returning for the franchise’s And Just Like That revival in late 2021, she has continued acting. Her credits include roles in Ice Princess, Tell Me a Story, Filthy Rich and How I Met Your Father.

Cattrall has been married three times: first to Andre Lyson, then to Larry Davis and lastly, Mark Levinson. She was last linked to Canadian chef Alan Wyse, 20 years her junior, for four years ahead of their July 2009 split.