Taryn Manning

Manning, who portrayed pregnant teen Mimi, also had roles in 8 Mile, Hustle & Flow and Redemption Road before landing the role of Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett in Netflix’s OITNB. After the drama wrapped in 2019, the Virginia native continued acting in the likes of Last Call, The Gateway and Every Last One of Them.

Manning got engaged to Anne Cline in June 2021 before Us confirmed that September the pair had split.