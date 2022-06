Charlie O’Connell

O’Connell’s role as Kathryn’s ex-boyfriend Court Reynolds was his first big movie. He then starred in Dude, Where’s My Car?, Kiss the Bride, Unlucky Charms, Mischief Night and Staged Killer. The Sliders alum, who is the younger brother of Jerry O’Connell, was the season 5 lead of The Bachelor, which aired in 2005.

After splitting from his Bachelor winner, Sarah Brice, in 2010, the New York native moved on with Anna Sophia Berglund whom he wed in 2018.