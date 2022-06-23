Christine Baranski

The Broadway star played Cecile’s uptight mother, Bunny Caldwell. Baranski then appeared in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Chicago, Bonneville, Mamma Mia!, Into the Woods, A Bad Moms Christmas and Christmas on the Square. The New York native has also starred on Welcome to New York, Happy Family, The Good Wife, The Big Bang Theory, Fancy Nancy, The Good Fight and The Gilded Age. Baranski served as a producer on The Good Fight and has more than 20 entertainment soundtracks on her resume. Her theater credits include Sweeney Todd, Mame and Follies.

The Emmy winner was married to actor Matthew Cowles for 31 years before his death in 2014. The pair share daughters Isabel and Lily.