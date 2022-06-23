Eric Mabius

The actor portrayed football player Greg McConnell, whom Sebastian and Blaine think told Annette about Sebastian’s true motives. The Pennsylvania native then appeared in Tempted, Resident Evil, A Christmas Wedding, Where the Road Meets the Sun. Mabius starred as Oliver O’Toole in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise Signed, Sealed, Delivered and its corresponding TV show. His other TV roles include The O.C., Eyes, The L Word, Ugly Betty, Outcasts and Chicago Fire. Mabius made his producer debit in 2018 with Welcome to Christmas.

The Reading Writing & Romance actor has been married to Ivy Sherman since 2006. They share sons Maxfield and Rylan.