Joshua Jackson

Jackson played Sebastian’s pal and accomplice, Blaine Tuttle, who cons Annette’s ex-boyfriend into bed and uses it as blackmail. The Canada native’s movie role came amid his stint as Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek, which aired from 1996 to 2003. Jackson went on to play Peter Bishop on Fringe, Cole Lockhart on The Affair, Bill Richardson on Little Fires Everywhere and Dr. Christopher Duntsch on Dr. Death. His film credits include Cursed, Shutter, Inescapable, Sky and Braddock, which was announced in 2022.

The Mighty Ducks star dated Diane Kruger for 10 years before they split in 2016. Jackson moved on with Jodie Turner-Smith, whom he married in December 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Janie, in April 2020.