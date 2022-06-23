Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon portrayed the headmaster’s daughter, Annette Hargrove, who eventually falls for Sebastian. The Louisiana native the starred in Election, American Psycho, Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk the Line, Water for Elephants, Wild, Home Again, A Wrinkle in Time and voiced Rosita in the Sing franchise. The Oscar winner’s TV hits include Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere and The Morning Show. Witherspoon has more than 30 producing credits, including Legally Blonde 2: Red White & Blonde and TV series True Be Told and The Morning Show.

The Just Like Heaven star launched Draper James in 2015 and one year later she cofounded Hello Sunshine media company. In 2017, she began Reese’s Book Club and the following year she penned Whiskey in a Teacup. Witherspoon is set to reprise her role as Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 film.

The Pleasantville actress was married to Phillippe from 1999 to 2006. They share daughter Ava and son Deacon. Witherspoon wed Jim Toth in 2011 and one year later welcomed son Tennessee.