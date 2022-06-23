Sarah Michelle Gellar

Gellar portrayed the conniving Kathryn Merteuil in the cult classic two years into playing Buffy Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The TV series ended in 2003 after seven seasons and the actress then appeared in the Scooby-Doo movies, The Grudge, Possession, and in 2016, she reprised her role as Kathryn in the Cruel Intentions TV movie. The New York native’s other small screen credits include The Ringer, The Crazy Ones, Star Wars: Rebels and Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Gellar served as an executive producer on The Ringer and has since worked on multiple other projects. In 2015, she cofounded the baking kits startup Foodstirs and later released the Stirring Up Fun With Food cookbook.

The actress married her costar Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2002. The duo share two children: daughter Charlotte and son Rocky.