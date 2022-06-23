Sean Patrick Thomas

Thomas’ Ronald Clifford was Cecile’s music teacher and eventual lover. He then starred in Save the Last Dance, Halloween: Resurrection, Barbershop, The Fountain, The Murder Pact, Christmas Hotel, Influence, The Tragedy of Macbeth and Trophy Wife. The Washington, D.C. native’s TV credits include The District, Reaper, Ringer, Vixen, For All Mankind and Reasonable Doubt.

The University of Virginia alum wed Aonika Laurent in 2006. The pair share daughter Lola and son Luc.