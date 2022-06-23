Tara Reid

Reid portrayed Marci Greenbaum, the daughter of Sebastian’s therapist. The New Jersey native went on to star in the American Pie movies, Josie and the Pussycats, Van Wilder, Unnatural Causes, Charlie’s Farm and the Sharknando franchise. Reid made her producing debut 2007’s 7-10 Split and has since served as an executive producer on more than 15 films. She has also appeared on multiple reality shows, including Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother’s Bit on the Side and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.