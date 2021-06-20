A Central Topic

The cast and the writers’ room chose to focus on a specific topic in Season 1, which they found to be a useful approach.

“I know what we also want to do is tackle something like we did with grooming. We want to talk about something important along with the mystery and the character studies,” Napolitano teased to Buzzfeed in June 2021.

The showrunner explained that the idea of perception, which was featured heavily in season 1, was a driving force for the larger mystery and is a pattern they plan to continue.

“I was saying Season 1 started with this untieable knot in that Kate had her truth, Jeanette had her truth, and how could there possible be anything in between?” she told Buzzfeed at the time.

She continued: “We’ve sort of worked our way into “How do we solve that? How do we untie it?” We know we want to do that again. We want to challenge ourselves with something equally impossible and mysterious, and find the best version of that. We want to give people all of the answers to the clues and questions we tee up because I think that’s really satisfying.”