A Possible Continuation

The story line for future episodes hasn’t been planned out yet by the writers’ room, but multiple cast members have discussed picking up where season 1 left off. Holt specifically revealed why the relationship between Mallory and Kate was worth exploring more in season 2.

“I think they have such a special relationship that I would want to dive further into that. I think I’ve thought about it a hundred different ways and I think I would love to see them together and to conquer life together,” she said during an interview with Buzzfeed in June 2021.

The season 1 finale ended with Kate and Mallory sharing a kiss that opened the door to more and The Cloak & Dagger alum hopes to see all relationships explored further.

“I’m so invested and interested in all of the relationships in the show, from Kate and Mallory to Vince and Ben. Even now, the new complication between Jeanette and Kate,” Holt added. “I feel like we could dive further into all of those dynamics and it would be really interesting. I’m very satisfied with where Kate is at in her life right now too. I’ll be interested to see what things are thrown at her next.”