Facing the Facts

There was still plenty of growth that some characters needed to go through after the finale — and the cast couldn’t agree more.

For Barnes, it is all about seeing Jamie work through his mistakes. After hitting Jeanette and causing a car accident because he was drinking and driving, Barnes would like to focus on Jamie’s future without excusing his past.

“It’s very difficult with glamorizing certain situations, but I would like to see if Jamie’s character ever gets a redemption story. If he’s able to get back to being a human being again, because he did something that definitely traumatized him for a long time and sent him down a certain path,” Barnes told Teen Vogue in June 2021.

He added: “I’m just curious if they’ll explore Jamie sort of finding himself again and being able to live a normal life having done what he did. I think about it all the time, where does his storyline go?”

Meanwhile, Holt and Smith want it to be revealed that Jeanette actually knew that Kate was locked up.

“I gotta know what the f–k happens with Jeanette, obviously that’s the most burning of all the questions,” Smith told Teen Vogue in June 2021.

Holt chimed in: “A part of me is really interested to see where the Kate and Jeanette story goes, will Kate ever find out that Jeanette did hear her?”