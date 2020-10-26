Reality TV

Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 11: 5 Things to Know

By
Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 11: 5 Things to Know
 Courtesy of Crystal Kung Minkoff/Instagram
5
4 / 5
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

4. She’s the Founder of Real Coco

The new Bravo star owns a company sells coconut products, including water, clips and milk.

 

Back to top