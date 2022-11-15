‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12: Everything to Know

Is a 12th Season Really Happening?

A season 12 is, in fact, happening. There will not be a cancellation, series finale or another prolonged hiatus that ends on a whim. HBO greenlit a new season after the 11th season received some of its best ratings since season 5.

When asked about the upcoming season, HBO executive vice president Amy Gravitt said, “Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most.” With hype like that, the newest season is bound to be phenomenal and extra-cringy.

HBO stated on social media that David will not be apologizing for anything, which tracks with our beloved Seinfeld creator. The showrunner, Jeff Schaffer revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that they treat every season as the potential end of the show. Wanting “to prepare as if it was the last one,” they filmed a scene in which David dies… but David is not ready to die quite yet, hence the upcoming season 12.

The show is expected to release sometime in early 2023 if all goes well. The writing is basically finished, but there is still much filming and production needed.