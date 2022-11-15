‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12: Everything to Know

Season 11 Finale: “The Mormon Advantage”

If you’re not caught up with the series or want to start with the premiere of season 12, here’s a breakdown of the season 11 finale. (This will contain major spoilers.)

Previously, David attempted to convince Councilwoman Irma (played by Tracey Ullman) to overturn a fencing law regarding pools by allowing her to live with him. She fights with Leon and gives David an ultimatum that either she or Leon must stay at the house. Leon ends up at Jeff and Susie’s.

Susie lets Leon stay at their home on the condition that David allows her to throw a party for Alexander Vindman. After conversing with the Mormon husband of Councilwoman Melinda, David basically asks him if he’s into polygamy.

David heads to an event for Vindman taking place at the Holocaust Museum in LA and ends up messing his shoes up when he steps in dog poop. He resolves this issue by stealing a pair of the Holocaust victims’ shoes from a display.

At the ceremony, David spots Micah, the Mormon husband, speaking with a woman that is not his wife. This leads to Melinda finding out about what David said about polygamy and turning against David’s appeal for the fence legislation.

David seeks Melinda’s forgiveness over a phone call and offers to donate money to the LDS church. Vindman overhears this and plans to whistleblow to another councilman. He also realizes David stole the shoes.

The shoes turn out to belong to Irma’s deceased grandfather. Meanwhile, David attempts to get ahold of the documents Vindman gave to Councilman Weinblatt. While he has the documents in hand, he accidentally falls into Weinblatt’s pool.

The council’s vote on the pool fence legislation ends up tied, and it goes unrepealed.