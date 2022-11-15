‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12: Everything to Know

What Is ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’?

Curb Your Enthusiasm entered the world on October 15, 2000. HBO owns the sitcom, and you can stream it on HBO Max. David plays a fictional version of himself. The show takes place after his major success with Seinfeld as he fails — again and again — to find any success after his “one-hit-wonder.”

The semi-retired David often finds himself in precarious situations that are either not his fault or are of his own making. Most of the show takes place in Los Angeles, but season 8 actually explores New York.

David is popular with the Hollywood crowd and often runs into fictionalized versions of real celebrities (always played by themselves).

Curb Your Enthusiasm is basically just the nitty-gritty details of monotonous, everyday social situations (that end in the most absurd of ways when David gets involved). It often shows the cast members playing people at their worst.

As mentioned previously, one of the reasons for the show’s popularity is the improvisational skills of the cast. There is a rough outline of the plot, and the actors let the magic unfold via retroscripting.

The sitcom finds its origin in an HBO project David came up with in 1999 that went by the same name but originally structured itself as a mockumentary. The project unraveled in the best way possible: a 12-season series and counting.

The wildly popular show has won 51 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and numerous nominations.