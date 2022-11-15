‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12: Everything to Know

Which Actors Are Returning?

There are no major cast changes for the new season. All the regulars love working with David and HBO, so it’s expected to have everyone return. With a cast of costars including Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, Richard Lewis, Susie Greene, Vince Vaughn, Ted Danson and J.B. Smoove, the new episodes are sure to be iconic.

David serves as both star and coexecutive producer (with showrunner Schaffer and producer Jeff Garlin).

Another fun aspect is that all these celebrities play versions of themselves in the sitcom, which allows for plenty of meta jokes regarding modern-day Hollywood.

These actors will be consistent in the 10-episode season. Episodes range anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. This show is also known for its plethora of guest-star appearances. Here is a list of some of the best ones we hope to see again:

Shaquille O’Neal: In season 2, David accidentally injures Shaq courtside during a game. It’s hilarious watching the former NBA star showcase his comedy skills.

Michael J. Fox: This celebrity gets an entire episode revolving around him in season 8. David and Fox go head to head as they find a nemesis in each other.

Lin-Manuel Miranda: Everyone’s favorite Alexander Hamilton winds up on an episode in season nine as himself. Essentially, the show ends in a paintball duel between the two if that tells you anything.

Curb Your Enthusiasm keeps its guest star appearances under tight wraps, so no one knows who we can expect to see in season 12.

Of course, we will see David again — and though we don’t know much for certain, we do know he will (hopefully) be wearing pants.