What’s It About?

The Curse of Von Dutch “chronicles the unbelievable true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000s most iconic fashion trend,” the logline for the Hulu series states. “In this epic character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European garmentos and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same.”