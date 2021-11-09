Who Is Robert “Bobby” Vaughn?

In 2005, the Von Dutch cofounder was charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting a man who he claimed attacked him with a broken bottle. Vaughn was found not guilty. He is now the owner of a clothing shop called FTW in the beach community of Rockaway, NY.

“I gave up on life, and then I came out here and saw the surf here,” he told The New York Times in 2009. “I never knew they had surfing in New York City. I got a board and jumped in the water, and I just felt reborn.”