It’s Not ‘SATC’

Nixon defended the HBO Max show in a February 2022 interview with Vogue after the first season finished airing. “I feel like people who have been less sanguine about it were really looking for a rehash of the old show,” the actress claimed. “If I could do anything differently, I would have made sure we said to people in letters 10 feet tall: This is not Sex and the City. If you’re looking for Sex and the City, you should watch the reruns. This is a new show for this moment and for the moment in these original characters’ lives.”

The actress added that she liked the characters having room to be messy in their lives. “A feminist show shouldn’t be agitprop, it shouldn’t be propaganda showing women as these sensible, wise, kind, attractive people,” Nixon laughed. “First of all, who wants to watch that? I don’t want to watch that. It’s to show women and our struggles and our dreams and our foibles. You don’t always know where you’re going. Those are the people that I’m interested in, not the people who are playing it safe.”