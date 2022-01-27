What Sara Thinks

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 46, isn’t bothered by backlash to Che, and they don’t think Che would be, either. “Che isn’t here to be liked, Che isn’t here for anyone’s approval,” Ramírez said of the character in a recent roundtable interview. “Che is not here to represent the entire LGBTQ+ community or a spectrum of Spanish-speaking people or Latin-identified people or Hispanic-identified people. They’re here to just be themselves.”

Nixon, for her part, actually recommended the Screen Actors Guild Award winner for the role. “I suggested them because I’ve been aware of them for so long and such a fan,” the Quiet Passion actress told Barrymore, 46, noting that she started paying attention to Ramírez after seeing them in the musical Spamalot.