‘Dance Moms’ Most Memorable Stars: Where Are They Now?

Abby Lee Miller

The Abby Lee Dance Company founder appeared on Dance Moms for eight seasons before inspiring spin-off series Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, Dance Moms: Miami and Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue. In 2016, Abby pleaded guilty to felony bankruptcy fraud and was later sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, but was released early. The Pennsylvania native was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2018. After 10 rounds of chemo and several surgeries, which left her wheelchair-bound, Abby announced in May 2019 that she was cancer-free.