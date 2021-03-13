‘Dance Moms’ Most Memorable Stars: Where Are They Now?

Christi Lukasiak

One of the OG cast members, Christi’s rocky relationship with the ALDC founder was at the center of her Dance Moms story line. Before ultimately deciding she and Chloe were done with the show in 2014, Christi frequently called out favoritism toward Maddie in the studio. She has since turned toward charity work, signing on with mental health advocacy organization YourMomCares in 2019. Reality TV fans have also found Christi on TikTok, where she shares her best “Adulting 101” tips.