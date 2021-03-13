‘Dance Moms’ Most Memorable Stars: Where Are They Now?

JoJo Siwa

The Nebraska native joined Dance Moms during its fifth season after making the top five on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013. Following her reality TV stardom, JoJo released pop singles “Boomerang” and “I Can Make U Dance,” later launching a nationwide U.S. tour in 2019. The Masked Singer alum was named one of TIME magazine’s most influential people in the world in September 2020. Four months later, she publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ community. “Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome,” she said in an Instagram Live at the time, shortly before introducing her girlfriend, Kylie, to her social media followers.