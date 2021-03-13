‘Dance Moms’ Most Memorable Stars: Where Are They Now?

Kelly Hyland

A former ALDC student herself, Kelly’s long history with Abby often caused tension between them. Her explosive behavior led to an alleged physical altercation between her and the studio owner, causing Kelly and her daughters to exit the show. In 2014, a lawsuit was filed against Abby on behalf of Kelly’s daughter Paige, alleging emotional distress. The case was dismissed one year later. Amid her drama with the ALDC, Kelly tweeted that she would be writing a book about her experience at the studio. In 2020, she started cohosting the “Because Mom Said So” podcast with former Dance Moms castmates.