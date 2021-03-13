‘Dance Moms’ Most Memorable Stars: Where Are They Now?

Mackenzie Ziegler

The Teen Choice Award winner, like her older sister, left the Lifetime show in 2016 after six seasons to pursue other projects. Prior to making her Dance Moms exit permanent, she recorded a hit album, Mack Z, and made her acting debut on Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. Mackenzie continued to reach for pop stardom in 2017 when she joined singer Johnny Orlando on tour throughout the U.S. and U.K. From 2018 to 2020, the “Girl Party” artist starred in high school drama series Total Eclipse on Brat TV. She returned to reality TV in 2021 when she competed as the Tulip on Fox’s The Masked Dancer, finishing in third place overall.