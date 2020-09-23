Reality TV

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates 1st Celebrity of Season 29: Who Went Home?

By
Dancing With the Stars Eliminates First Celeb AJ McLean Cheryl Burke
AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke on Dancing With the Stars. ABC
15
6 / 15
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Dance: Foxtrot to “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin
Score: 19 (for a total 37)

Back to top