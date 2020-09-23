Reality TV ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates 1st Celebrity of Season 29: Who Went Home? By Emily Longeretta September 22, 2020 Charles Oakley and Emma Slater on Dancing With the Stars. ABC 15 10 / 15 Charles Oakley and Emma Slater Dance: Cha-Cha to “Never Too Much” by Luther VandrossScore: 15 (total of 27) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News