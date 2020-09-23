Reality TV

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates 1st Celebrity of Season 29: Who Went Home?

Dancing With the Stars Eliminates First Celeb Jeannie Mai Brandon Armstrong
Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong on DWTS. ABC
Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Cha-Cha to “Roses” by SAINt JHN
Score: 18 (for a total of 36)

