Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

For their first dance, Ally and Sasha danced a samba to “Wannabe.” Carrie Ann said the duo was so in sync that she found it “flawless.” Len called it fantastic. “I’ll tell you what I want, more of that,” Bruno added.

Score: 40/40

The next dance was a jazz to “Step by Step,” which she couldn’t be more excited about. Bruno said it felt like an award show performance and he and Carrie Ann said Ally’s dance reminded her of Paula Abdul. Len complimented her bubbly personality coming out in the dance.

Score: 40/40