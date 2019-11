Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

Hannah danced a very fast salsa to “No Scrubs” with Alan. Bruno said that some of her timing was off and Carrie Ann said the lifts were a little all over the place — something Alan didn’t agree with.

Score: 32/40

For their second dance, they did a very fast tango to “Boy With Luv.” Joey said he thought it was the best dance of the night. Bruno said it was passionate and elegant and Carrie Ann said Hannah brought back her “A-game.”

Score: 39/40