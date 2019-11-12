Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

The pair’s first dance was a paso doble to “Free Your Mind” and while it was powerful, Carrie Ann said they were using movements that were too small. Len said there were “too many gimmicks and not enough paso doble.”

Score: 34/40

Next, they danced a viennese waltz to “I’ll Make Love to You.” Len thought the dance was terrific and Joey agreed. Bruno said it was sensational, and Carrie Ann applauded him for taking direction from the first round and making his moves larger.

Score: 40/40