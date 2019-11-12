Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

Lauren and Gleb first danced the quickstep to “Can’t Hurry Love,” and Joey and Len said there were a few foot mishaps, and Bruno said the routine was complex and routine. Meanwhile, Carrie Ann didn’t understand their comments, saying she loved it.

Score: 34/40

Ahead of her second dance, a rumba to “I Want It That Way,” she was joined by the Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, who helped her with some of the choreography. Carrie Ann pointed out the American Idol vet’s growth in dance ability, vulnerability and confidence. Len said he liked it very much while Joey — after throwing some shade at BSB — said the dance was really good.

Score: 36/40