Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

The country singer took Savchenko back to Nashville in preparation for her “classy” foxtrot to “Jolene.” As Inaba put it, “You have arrived.” The judges also gave Alaina props for telling a story through her dance. The American Idol alum later revealed that she missed some rehearsal time after her cousin slipped into a coma.

Score: 32/40