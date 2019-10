Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

Ahead of this week’s dance, Ally brought Sasha back to Texas where both she and Selena Quintanilla-Pérez are from. In fact, their families are friends! The duo danced a rumba to “Dreaming of You” from Selena, which really impressed the judges. Len, Carrie Ann and Bruno Tunoli all complimented the singer’s accurate technique.

Scores: 24/30