Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson

This week, the Queer Eye star danced a jive to “I’m Still Standing” from Rocketman. He was determined to earn a score above a 5 from Len and before the performance, Taren Edgerton even sent him a good luck video. Carrie Ann said that the reality star made “a lot of mistakes.” Len then said he just hopes Karamo is happy! Unfortunately, he still gave him a 5.

Score: 16/30