Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

Kel went completely into character for a rumba to “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic. After coming down a staircase, he and Witney glided across the floor for a romantic number. Carrie Ann and Len agreed it was “solid,” but she added that he was “a little tight.” Bruno added that the “intensity takes away the fluidity.”

Score: 20/30