Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd

After a rough week, Odom got a burst of confidence thanks to a call from Kobe Bryant. He then danced a “cha-cha” to “Old Time Rock and Roll” from Risky Business. While his confidence was higher (even though he was in his underwear!) and the judges loved that, once he messed up about midway through, he couldn’t get back on beat.

Score: 12/30