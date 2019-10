Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold

The former politician took on a cha-cha to “Night Fever” from Saturday Night Fever. While he really wanted to take on John Travolta‘s knee jump, Lindsay just hoped to make him into a leading man. Len said it was “more like Monday night lukewarm” than Saturday Night Fever, but did compliment a few moves. Carrie Ann loved how much fun he was having, but told him to stop being “so robotic.”

Score: 15/30