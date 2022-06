Peta Murgatroyd

The New Zealand native wrote via Instagram Story in June 2022 that she thought the show’s Disney+ move was a “great idea.”

Later that month, the Burn the Floor star told Us that she’s excited by the idea of the move. “It’s gonna be a longer show because there’s no ads in between now, so we’ve gotta fill a lot of space up,” she explained. “And a lot of time slots. I like it.”