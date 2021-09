Chelsie Hightower

Appeared: Season 8-12 and Season 14-15

Reason for Exit: Hightower left after season 15 and later reflected on how her anxiety made it “hard to stay motivated and push through the pressure of dancing on national TV.”

“After my five-year run on DWTS, I finally moved home and started seeing a therapist and getting the help I needed to manage those feelings,” she revealed to Dance Spirit in January 2019.